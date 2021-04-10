Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells $1,364,986.46 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17.

EXP stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

