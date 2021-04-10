East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.83 Million

Brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $406.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the lowest is $398.30 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.38. 428,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,256. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

