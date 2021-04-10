EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of EastGroup Properties worth $107,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of EGP opened at $148.84 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

