Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,883 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. Compass Point increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.