Eaton Vance Management Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,829,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $22,676,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

NYSE DRI opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.76. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -149.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,254 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,231. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

