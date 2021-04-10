Eaton Vance Management Purchases 2,436 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

WST opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.92 and a twelve month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

