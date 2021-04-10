Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,283 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

