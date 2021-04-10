Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,315 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.30 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

