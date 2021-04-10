Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EPIC opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of £144.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61). Also, insider Imogen Moss bought 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,002.80 ($13,068.72).

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

