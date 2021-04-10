Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,880 shares of company stock valued at $33,262,901. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

