Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches One Day Volume of $194,300.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $25.25 million and $194,300.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

