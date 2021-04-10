EFFORCE (WOZX) Achieves Market Cap of $123.10 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $123.10 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002790 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00082153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00618761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037042 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,918,292 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

