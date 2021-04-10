Eight Capital Lowers Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target to C$1.50

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

FCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$381.29 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 36.62, a current ratio of 36.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

