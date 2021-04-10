Electrify.Asia 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 136.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 307.2% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $5.22 million and $1.95 million worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00612134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037266 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.