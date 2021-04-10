Emerald Crypto (EMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $309,606.02

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $309,606.02 and $4.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 60% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

