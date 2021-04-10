Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

