Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$10.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.91.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$6.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

