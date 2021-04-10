Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $242,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

