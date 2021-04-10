Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $247,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

OUT stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

