Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 97,547 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,547 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Cloudera by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at $23,784,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,311 shares of company stock worth $10,196,363 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

