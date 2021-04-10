Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after buying an additional 152,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJW opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

