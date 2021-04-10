Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.37. Enova International reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 380.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $34.42 on Friday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,861 shares of company stock worth $2,621,346. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enova International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enova International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Enova International by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

