Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

