Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

