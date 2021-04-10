EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

