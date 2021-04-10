EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Down 5%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 10,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,779,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

