Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $185.81 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

