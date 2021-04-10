Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$16.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

