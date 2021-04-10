Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 807.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Revolve Group by 225.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

