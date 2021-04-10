Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.13. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

