Essentia (ESS) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Essentia has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $1.07 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

