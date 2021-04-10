Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $36,795.20 and approximately $44,958.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00619144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

