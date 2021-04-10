Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Euronav posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million.

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

