Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,380 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

