Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.