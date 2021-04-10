Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $314.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $227.75 and a one year high of $314.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.25.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

