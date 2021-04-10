Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $876,000 Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $280.07 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

