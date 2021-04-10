Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $826,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $3,913,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of DISCA opened at $42.00 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

