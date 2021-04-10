Everyman Media Group’s (EMAN) Under review Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:EMAN opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Everyman Media Group has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

In other news, insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 119,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £179,032.50 ($233,907.11).

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

