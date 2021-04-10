Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE:EVH opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

