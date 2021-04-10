Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

