ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

