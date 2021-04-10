ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 357,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

