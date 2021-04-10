ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

