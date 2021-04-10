ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $219,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.52.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

