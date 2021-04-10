ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,417 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NYSE VNT opened at $30.75 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

