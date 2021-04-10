Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $2,457,600.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total value of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

Facebook stock opened at $312.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.