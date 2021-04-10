Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $370.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.46 on Tuesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.