Fair Isaac Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fair Isaac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $518.35 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $287.15 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

