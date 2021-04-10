FansTime (FTI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.32 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $1.32 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

